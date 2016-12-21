Bluegrass Opry returns Jan. 21 -

Bluegrass Opry returns Jan. 21

Courtesy photo Becky and the Butler County Boys band, from left: Becky Jacobs, Luke Jacobs, Jarrod Jacobs, and Aaron Jacobs. The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry will ring in the new year with its first show of 2017 on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield.

