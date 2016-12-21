One injured in crash on railway -
GC News-Gazette Emergency personnel on Wednesday afternoon responded to the 2600 block of Beaver Dam Road where a Kia Soul had crashed near the railroad tracks. GC News-Gazette The driver of this black Kia Soul was transported to the hospital for injuries after the vehicle crashed beside railroad tracks alongside Beaver Dam Road.
