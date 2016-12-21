Logsdon pleads not guilty -
Grayson County High School teacher Gavin Logsdon pleaded not guilty last week to the charge of Rape, 3rd Degree, stemming from his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. Kentucky State Police Post 4 investigators received a complaint on Monday, Nov. 21 of alleged inappropriate behavior between a juvenile student and a teacher in the Grayson County School system, according to a press release from KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan Stone
|33 min
|Why
|2
|Cute guy Ky telephone
|1 hr
|Curious gal
|1
|Harman
|4 hr
|Humorous
|6
|scotty alvey
|5 hr
|Grow up
|8
|james garrett
|7 hr
|Hatersgonnahate
|4
|Guess she wasn't that sick
|10 hr
|Curious Too
|10
|Robinson and Houchin
|11 hr
|Hmmmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC