Logsdon pleads not guilty -

Logsdon pleads not guilty -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Grayson County High School teacher Gavin Logsdon pleaded not guilty last week to the charge of Rape, 3rd Degree, stemming from his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. Kentucky State Police Post 4 investigators received a complaint on Monday, Nov. 21 of alleged inappropriate behavior between a juvenile student and a teacher in the Grayson County School system, according to a press release from KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Stone 33 min Why 2
Cute guy Ky telephone 1 hr Curious gal 1
Harman 4 hr Humorous 6
scotty alvey 5 hr Grow up 8
james garrett 7 hr Hatersgonnahate 4
Guess she wasn't that sick 10 hr Curious Too 10
Robinson and Houchin 11 hr Hmmmmm 3
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC