Logsdon pleads not guilty

Grayson County High School teacher Gavin Logsdon pleaded not guilty last week to the charge of Rape, 3rd Degree, stemming from his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. Kentucky State Police Post 4 investigators received a complaint on Monday, Nov. 21 of alleged inappropriate behavior between a juvenile student and a teacher in the Grayson County School system, according to a press release from KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory.

