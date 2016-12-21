Leitchfield man arrested for vehicle theft - 12:14 pm updated:

A joint effort by local law enforcement resulted in the arrest of a Leitchfield man last week for vehicle theft. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Grayson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joey Beasley responded to Stasel's Auto Sales in Clarkson to investigate the theft of a vehicle that had occurred the night before, according to a news release from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

