Leitchfield man arrested for vehicle theft - 12:14 pm updated:
A joint effort by local law enforcement resulted in the arrest of a Leitchfield man last week for vehicle theft. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Grayson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joey Beasley responded to Stasel's Auto Sales in Clarkson to investigate the theft of a vehicle that had occurred the night before, according to a news release from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan Stone
|35 min
|Why
|2
|Cute guy Ky telephone
|1 hr
|Curious gal
|1
|Harman
|4 hr
|Humorous
|6
|scotty alvey
|5 hr
|Grow up
|8
|james garrett
|7 hr
|Hatersgonnahate
|4
|Guess she wasn't that sick
|10 hr
|Curious Too
|10
|Robinson and Houchin
|11 hr
|Hmmmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC