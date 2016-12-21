Bypass crash leads to DUI arrest

GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield Police Department investigated a crash involving a black Honda Civic in front of Grayson Nursing & Rehabilitation on Monday morning, Nov. 28. A reported injury crash off the William Thomason Byway resulted in a man's arrest for DUI on Monday morning, Nov. 28. At around 10:50 a.m. on Monday, the Leitchfield Police Department , Leitchfield Fire Department, and Grayson County Emergency Medical Services responded to a reported injury accident off of William Thomason Byway in front of Grayson Nursing & Rehabilitation. Emergency personnel discovered that a black Honda Civic had left the bypass and come to a rest in the grass in front of Grayson Nursing & Rehabilitation.

