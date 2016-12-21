Bypass crash leads to DUI arrest -

Bypass crash leads to DUI arrest -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield Police Department investigated a crash involving a black Honda Civic in front of Grayson Nursing & Rehabilitation on Monday morning, Nov. 28. A reported injury crash off the William Thomason Byway resulted in a man's arrest for DUI on Monday morning, Nov. 28. At around 10:50 a.m. on Monday, the Leitchfield Police Department , Leitchfield Fire Department, and Grayson County Emergency Medical Services responded to a reported injury accident off of William Thomason Byway in front of Grayson Nursing & Rehabilitation. Emergency personnel discovered that a black Honda Civic had left the bypass and come to a rest in the grass in front of Grayson Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Stone 31 min Why 2
Cute guy Ky telephone 1 hr Curious gal 1
Harman 4 hr Humorous 6
scotty alvey 4 hr Grow up 8
james garrett 7 hr Hatersgonnahate 4
Guess she wasn't that sick 10 hr Curious Too 10
Robinson and Houchin 11 hr Hmmmmm 3
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,693

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC