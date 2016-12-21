Bypass crash leads to DUI arrest -
GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield Police Department investigated a crash involving a black Honda Civic in front of Grayson Nursing & Rehabilitation on Monday morning, Nov. 28. A reported injury crash off the William Thomason Byway resulted in a man's arrest for DUI on Monday morning, Nov. 28. At around 10:50 a.m. on Monday, the Leitchfield Police Department , Leitchfield Fire Department, and Grayson County Emergency Medical Services responded to a reported injury accident off of William Thomason Byway in front of Grayson Nursing & Rehabilitation. Emergency personnel discovered that a black Honda Civic had left the bypass and come to a rest in the grass in front of Grayson Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan Stone
|31 min
|Why
|2
|Cute guy Ky telephone
|1 hr
|Curious gal
|1
|Harman
|4 hr
|Humorous
|6
|scotty alvey
|4 hr
|Grow up
|8
|james garrett
|7 hr
|Hatersgonnahate
|4
|Guess she wasn't that sick
|10 hr
|Curious Too
|10
|Robinson and Houchin
|11 hr
|Hmmmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC