Becky and the Butler County Boys coming to Opry

Courtesy photo Becky and the Butler County Boys, from left: Luke Jacobs , Becky Jacobs , Jarrod Jacobs , and Aaron Jacobs . The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry welcomes Becky and the Butler County Boys to their monthly music show on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield.

