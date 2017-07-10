Lehighton woman admits to drugs,...

Lehighton woman admits to drugs,...

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Times News

Natale pleaded to three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and the resisting charge. She was arrested on the resisting count and one paraphernalia charge on July 15, 2016, in the200 block of Center Street by Mahoning Township police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shelley scott sassaman,pa ~~~~staying in hometown (Jun '11) 8 hr Judy Biserta 9
News Lehighton adds two full-time officers Tue swayze 3
KME Fire leaving Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania Jul 6 coal crackin blues 11
News Dress codes have supporters, detractors Jul 6 where is Daddy 1
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Jun 24 Edward 2,077
body waste assault at jail (Mar '13) Jun 23 Teaching for the ... 16
News Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09) Jun 12 Fly away 14
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC