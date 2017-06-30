Heffley announces outreach, hours
An outreach specialist from the American Legion will be at Heffley's Lehighton district office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27. The office is located at 110 North Third St., Second Floor. Area veterans may seek assistance during those hours for information pertaining to specific benefits and programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KME Fire leaving Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania
|6 hr
|Alf_teck_Engineer
|1
|Lehighton adds two full-time officers
|Jun 27
|Kayak123
|2
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Edward
|2,077
|body waste assault at jail (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|Teaching for the ...
|16
|Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09)
|Jun 12
|Fly away
|14
|Weatherly man sentenced for role in...
|Jun 11
|I hear banjos
|1
|Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC