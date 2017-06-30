Fire displaces three
ALBRIGHTSVILLE − The Red Cross is helping three people displaced after a Thursday morning residential fire on Old Stage Road, near Route 534, in the Mount Pocahontas neighborhood. Also on scene were Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe, Albrightsville, Lake Harmony, Palmerton, Polk Township, Tunkhannock Township and West End fire companies, Lehighton Ambulance, PPL and state police.
