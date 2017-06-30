Dress codes have supporters, detractors

There are 1 comment on the Times News story from 1 hr ago, titled Dress codes have supporters, detractors. In it, Times News reports that:

School dress codes have become more common during the last decade. While Catholic and some private schools still require conformist uniforms, a dress code sets down guidelines that allow students to wear clothing that meets the school's policies while still involving some individual choices.

where is Daddy

Hazleton, PA

#1 4 hrs ago
They have to make these dress codes, because the absence of fathers. The camel toe exhibition is all you see at the high schools.
