Dress codes have supporters, detractors
There are 1 comment on the Times News story from 1 hr ago, titled Dress codes have supporters, detractors. In it, Times News reports that:
School dress codes have become more common during the last decade. While Catholic and some private schools still require conformist uniforms, a dress code sets down guidelines that allow students to wear clothing that meets the school's policies while still involving some individual choices.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times News.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
They have to make these dress codes, because the absence of fathers. The camel toe exhibition is all you see at the high schools.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KME Fire leaving Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania
|3 hr
|coal crackin blues
|11
|Lehighton adds two full-time officers
|Jun 27
|Kayak123
|2
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Edward
|2,077
|body waste assault at jail (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|Teaching for the ...
|16
|Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09)
|Jun 12
|Fly away
|14
|Weatherly man sentenced for role in...
|Jun 11
|I hear banjos
|1
|Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC