Board member: Merge districts

Read more: Times News

Gerald Strubinger Sr. said he's supported a county school system, much like those in Maryland and Virginia, for more than 10 years and recently urged Lehighton Area School District directors to join him in a meeting with state legislators on the topic. "There is no motive here other than there is so much duplication of effort, I really think we can save some serious money," Strubinger said.

