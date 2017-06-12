Wildoner graduates basic training

Olivia Wildoner, electronics technician, 23, of Nesquehoning, graduated from boot camp at the United States Navy's Recruit Training Command located in Great Lakes, Illinois, on May 5. While in training, Wildoner learned many valuable skills to become a sailor. Upon graduation she reported to Great Lakes Naval Base where she will participate in schooling to specialize in her profession as electronics technician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.