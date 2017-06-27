Wargo statue comes home to Lehighton

Wargo statue comes home to Lehighton

Sunday Jun 18

Spc. Michael C. Wargo's steel statue has come to the end of a long journey, finding a permanent resting place in Lehighton's War at Home Memorial on Lehigh Drive. The statue will serve as a reminder of the servicemen and women who have taken their own lives after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

