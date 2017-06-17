War at Home: Raising Awareness for Soldiers Suffering from PTSD
You won't be able to miss the towering silhouette standing along Sergeant Stanley Hoffman Boulevard at the Lehighton Veterans Memorial Park in Carbon County. The 10-foot high steel structure is a memorial to Mike Wargo, an Army veteran who took his own life in 2013.
