War at Home: Raising Awareness for So...

War at Home: Raising Awareness for Soldiers Suffering from PTSD

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

You won't be able to miss the towering silhouette standing along Sergeant Stanley Hoffman Boulevard at the Lehighton Veterans Memorial Park in Carbon County. The 10-foot high steel structure is a memorial to Mike Wargo, an Army veteran who took his own life in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
body waste assault at jail (Mar '13) 19 hr coalcracker 15
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Wed Concerned 2,073
News Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09) Jun 12 Fly away 14
News Weatherly man sentenced for role in... Jun 11 I hear banjos 1
Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12) Jun 6 Musikologist 25
Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato... May '17 YupYup 1
News 100 turn out for Thorpe meeting May '17 EDDD 3
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC