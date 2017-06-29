Veterinarian sues accusers over horse...
A Jim Thorpe veterinarian, who was charged with neglecting animals on a farm he owns then had his conviction overturned, has filed a civil suit against his accusers. Dr. Clyde Rendell Shoop filed a civil complaint in the county court in April seeking monetary damages against Trooper Erin K. Cawley, of the Pennsylvania state police station at the Lehighton barracks, Last Chance Ranch and its operator Lori McCutcheon, of 9 Beck Road, Quakertown.
