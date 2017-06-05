Turn Back Time Dance is Saturday

The fourth annual Turn Back Time Dance will be held from 7-11 p.m. Saturdayat the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Building, 902 Mill Road, Lehighton. Music provided by DJ Donny Dee.

