Turn Back Time Dance is Saturday
The fourth annual Turn Back Time Dance will be held from 7-11 p.m. Saturdayat the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Building, 902 Mill Road, Lehighton. Music provided by DJ Donny Dee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Fly away
|14
|Weatherly man sentenced for role in...
|Sun
|I hear banjos
|1
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Jun 7
|Pat T Positive
|2,064
|Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|25
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|May 18
|EDDD
|3
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May 17
|Guido Sarducci
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC