Traffic detour on 443

Friday

Route 443 is closed as a car carrier truck jackknifed and became stuck in the road in front of the Lehighton Ford dealership. The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Fire police are being called to the area to detour traffic until the road can be cleared.

