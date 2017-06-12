Traffic detour on 443
Route 443 is closed as a car carrier truck jackknifed and became stuck in the road in front of the Lehighton Ford dealership. The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Fire police are being called to the area to detour traffic until the road can be cleared.
