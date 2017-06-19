Stuck truck cleared from 443

Stuck truck cleared from 443

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Times News

Traffic was backed up for over 45 minutes after a car carrier jackknifed along Route 443 in the area of Lehighton Ford Friday morning. Borough patrolman Matt Bender said a Stroudsburg trucking company was pulling a car off to deliver to Lehighton Ford at 9 a.m. Bender said that as the driver attempted to turn the carrier around, its trailer dug into the asphalt, the drive wheels of the truck lifted upward, and the driver free-spun the wheels and couldn't go anywhere, which resulted in the entire highway being blocked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
body waste assault at jail (Mar '13) 15 hr coalcracker 15
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Wed Concerned 2,073
News Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09) Jun 12 Fly away 14
News Weatherly man sentenced for role in... Jun 11 I hear banjos 1
Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12) Jun 6 Musikologist 25
Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato... May '17 YupYup 1
News 100 turn out for Thorpe meeting May '17 EDDD 3
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC