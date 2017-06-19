Stuck truck cleared from 443

Traffic was backed up for over 45 minutes after a car carrier jackknifed along Route 443 in the area of Lehighton Ford Friday morning. Borough patrolman Matt Bender said a Stroudsburg trucking company was pulling a car off to deliver to Lehighton Ford at 9 a.m. Bender said that as the driver attempted to turn the carrier around, its trailer dug into the asphalt, the drive wheels of the truck lifted upward, and the driver free-spun the wheels and couldn't go anywhere, which resulted in the entire highway being blocked.

