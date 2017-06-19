St. Luke's seeks sign for new facility
A request for an animated sign at the recently opened St. Luke's Care Now in Lehighton is set to be reviewed. The borough's zoning hearing board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday to consider the application of Joseph Bennett, c/o Reed Sign Company, 575 S. Ninth St. The board will also review the application of MD Developers, c/o Dennis Blocker, North Seventh Street lots 604 and 605.
