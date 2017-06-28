New Fun-Filled Business Fills Hole in Downtown Lehighton
People in Carbon County are happy to see some new life coming to downtown Lehighton and the latest addition is filled with fun and games. Classics like Monopoly and Sorry, new games you can only buy online, and card games galore - that's what you'll find inside Jokers Are Wild Game Cafe on First Street in Lehighton.
