Man in cemetery thefts charged in...
Charges have been filed against a Lehighton man who previously pleaded guilty to cemetery thefts in Carbon and Monroe counties. Edward Mackerley, 33, faces charges on four counts of theft, three counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Wed
|coal crackin blues
|2,056
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|May 18
|EDDD
|3
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May 17
|Guido Sarducci
|7
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|May 14
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC