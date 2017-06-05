Lifetime Boy Scout receives group's...

A Palmerton man has been honored with the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, the highest award an adult Eagle Scout can achieve. On May 25, A. Donald Behler was honored at the annual Minsi Trails Council Eagle Scout court of honor and recognition dinner for the Class of 2016 held at the Holiday Inn in Breinigsville.

