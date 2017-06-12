Lehighton students raise over $900 for War at Home Memorial
Students in Lehighton Area Middle School's Operation Never Forget club recently donated $918.54 to Michael and Sally Wargo to offset the cost of a War at Home Memorial honoring their son, Michael. Pictured, back row from left are, Catilyn Kunkle, Haley Ginder, Eliza Andrew, Caleb May, Alexa Scheirer, Rachel Gruber and Cillian Zimmerman; and front row, from left, are Michael and Sally Wargo, Emma Gaston, Ellie Troutman, Ciara Berhel, Abi Klotz, Madi Yarmush, Jami Gaydula, Riley Fritz, Synceray Behler and Ron Rabenold, Operation Never Forget advisor.
