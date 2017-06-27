Lehighton news
First Saturday worship with Holy Communion and baptism at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., is at 5 p.m. Sunday worship begins at 9:30 a.m. Gluten-free communion wafers are available for those with allergy issues. Guest pastor the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lehighton adds two full-time officers
|Tue
|Kayak123
|2
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Edward
|2,077
|body waste assault at jail (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|Teaching for the ...
|16
|Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09)
|Jun 12
|Fly away
|14
|Weatherly man sentenced for role in...
|Jun 11
|I hear banjos
|1
|Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|25
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May '17
|YupYup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC