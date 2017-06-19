Lehighton native recognized

Lehighton native recognized

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

Greeley is currently the CEO of Serena & Lily, a home furnishings brand, and is widely recognized for her extensive experience in the retail industry, as well as for her strong skills in merchandising, marketing, brand development and team building. Greeley graduated from Bucknell University in 1982.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Sat Edward 2,077
body waste assault at jail (Mar '13) Jun 23 Teaching for the ... 16
News Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09) Jun 12 Fly away 14
News Weatherly man sentenced for role in... Jun 11 I hear banjos 1
Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12) Jun 6 Musikologist 25
Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato... May '17 YupYup 1
News 100 turn out for Thorpe meeting May '17 EDDD 3
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC