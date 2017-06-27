Lehighton board approves budget with no...
Lehighton Area School District finalized its 2017-18 budget Monday night by unanimously approving a spending plan that keeps taxes level for the third straight year. Holding the line on taxes in three consecutive years puts Lehighton in rare company, according to information provided by Business Manager Brian Feick.
