Lehighton Band to present Broadway-...

The Lehighton Band will present its first in a series of three free summer concerts at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lehighton Amphitheater Park. This year's summer concerts will be themed concerts, with the band's first concert being a Broadway-style concert featuring music from Broadway shows from classics to more contemporary shows.
