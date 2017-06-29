Kitten rescued from car finds permanent...

Kitten rescued from car finds permane...

A rambunctious little stowaway has found a fur-ever home after being rescued by local animal lovers in Palmerton last week. Heather Rogers had just returned from Lehighton to her Franklin Avenue home when she heard some noise coming from the front grate of a neighbor's truck on Friday afternoon.

