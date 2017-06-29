Kitten rescued from car finds permanent...
A rambunctious little stowaway has found a fur-ever home after being rescued by local animal lovers in Palmerton last week. Heather Rogers had just returned from Lehighton to her Franklin Avenue home when she heard some noise coming from the front grate of a neighbor's truck on Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lehighton adds two full-time officers
|Tue
|Kayak123
|2
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Edward
|2,077
|body waste assault at jail (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|Teaching for the ...
|16
|Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09)
|Jun 12
|Fly away
|14
|Weatherly man sentenced for role in...
|Jun 11
|I hear banjos
|1
|Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|25
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May '17
|YupYup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC