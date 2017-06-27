Giant Food Stores adds beer/wine sale...

Giant Food Stores adds beer/wine sales at four more stores

Friday Jun 23 Read more: PennLive.com

Giant Food Stores recently launched beer and wine sales in four more Pennsylvania stores including two stores in central Pennsylvania. Beer & Wine Eateries operate at stores in Hummelstown and Middletown as well as its Lehighton and Philadelphia city stores.

Lehighton, PA

