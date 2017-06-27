Cyclist injured in Lehighton hit-and-run

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Times News

A young man was seriously injured early Friday morning when struck by a hit-and-run motorist while riding his bicycle along Route 443 in Mahoning Township. Shortly after 3 a.m. a westbound motorist discovered the 20-year-old victim and his bike lying along the westbound berm suffering serious injuries.

