Child who was found in pond dies

27 min ago Read more: Times News

A 20-month-old child who fell into a pond along Long Run Road in Franklin Township on Monday has died. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Leo Clements III of Lower Main Street, Parryville, died at 4:31 p.m. on Tuesday in the Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, where he was flown following the incident.

