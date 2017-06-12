Carbon County court
A Carbon County man admitted to a charge of terroristic threats and theft, in separate incidents, on Thursday in the county court. He was one of five defendants in pending criminal cases to enter a guilty plea before President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II in a daylong session of court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Not PV
|2,068
|Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09)
|Jun 12
|Fly away
|14
|Weatherly man sentenced for role in...
|Jun 11
|I hear banjos
|1
|Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|25
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|May '17
|EDDD
|3
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May '17
|Guido Sarducci
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC