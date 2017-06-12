Carbon County court

Carbon County court

A Carbon County man admitted to a charge of terroristic threats and theft, in separate incidents, on Thursday in the county court. He was one of five defendants in pending criminal cases to enter a guilty plea before President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II in a daylong session of court.

