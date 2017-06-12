Carbon County court - DUI
Twelve defendants in pending criminal cases entered guilty pleas on Thursday in Carbon County court to driving under the influence charges. David Joseph Longenbach, 34, of York, was arrested on April 22, 2015, by state police at Lehighton along Route 248 at Parryville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Jun 13
|Panther
|2,065
|Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09)
|Jun 12
|Fly away
|14
|Weatherly man sentenced for role in...
|Jun 11
|I hear banjos
|1
|Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|25
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|May 18
|EDDD
|3
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May '17
|Guido Sarducci
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC