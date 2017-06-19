Board: Dollar General plans not ready

Board: Dollar General plans not ready

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Times News

A proposed Dollar General in Towamensing Township needs more work before it can become a reality, Carbon County officials say. On Tuesday, the county planning commission voted to recommend conditional plan rejection for Joel E. Lesko and Joseph J. Weiner's project at 6805 Interchange Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
body waste assault at jail (Mar '13) 2 min coalcracker 14
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Wed Concerned 2,073
News Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09) Jun 12 Fly away 14
News Weatherly man sentenced for role in... Jun 11 I hear banjos 1
Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12) Jun 6 Musikologist 25
Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato... May '17 YupYup 1
News 100 turn out for Thorpe meeting May '17 EDDD 3
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC