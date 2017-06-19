Board: Dollar General plans not ready
A proposed Dollar General in Towamensing Township needs more work before it can become a reality, Carbon County officials say. On Tuesday, the county planning commission voted to recommend conditional plan rejection for Joel E. Lesko and Joseph J. Weiner's project at 6805 Interchange Road.
