Blue Mountain Quick Care officially open

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Times News

Patients in a pinch have been accessing Lehighton's newest medical facility for around a month, but the doors to Blue Mountain Health System's first Quick Care facility officially opened Wednesday with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony. Flanked by Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation officials, elected representatives and various Health System personnel, Blue Mountain President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harris said Quick Care provides patients with quick access to treatment for minor injuries or illnesses.

