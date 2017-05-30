Another defendant in major drug ring...
Another defendant in a major drug ring broken up by state and county law enforcement, entered a guilty plea on Friday in Carbon County court and was immediately sentenced to a state prison term. Bradesky Junior Santos, 23, of Tresckow, was sentenced by Judge Joseph J. Matika to serve 27 to 54 months in a state correctional institution after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal conspiracy - possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
