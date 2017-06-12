2 of 3 defendants in tunnel gun cache case to avoid trial
Two of three Pennsylvania residents arrested last summer about to enter New York in a pickup truck with a cache of weapons, allegedly on a trip to rescue a teenager from a drug den, have struck a deal to avoid trial. The development was divulged during a court hearing Wednesday for the third defendant, John Cramsey, an anti-drug activist whose daughter died of a drug overdose last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Jun 13
|Panther
|2,065
|Man to plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal s... (Apr '09)
|Jun 12
|Fly away
|14
|Weatherly man sentenced for role in...
|Jun 11
|I hear banjos
|1
|Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|25
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|May 18
|EDDD
|3
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May 17
|Guido Sarducci
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC