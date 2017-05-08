Zion Opera Workshop Junior to present - ...
The Zion Opera Workshop Junior will present "Willy Wonka Kids" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5, and can be purchased from any cast member, or from Carbon County Music and More on Second Street in Lehighton.
