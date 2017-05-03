Suspicious death in Lehighton
Lehighton police, State Police, the district attorney and Carbon Conty coroner are on the scene of an incident on the 900 block of Coal Street in Lehighton. Bob Ford/Times News The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Major Case Team is investigating the suspicious death of a 44-year-old man in Lehighton.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the tax issue
|4 hr
|ClayPay
|28
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|9 hr
|Weatherly brown s...
|2
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|9 hr
|dats soooo funeey
|1
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|19 hr
|Ed Wise
|2,021
|Lansford officer Shubeck gets probation (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Barb pachenko Bat...
|18
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Apr 30
|Hound dog
|2
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|4
