Suspicious death in Lehighton

Tuesday

Lehighton police, State Police, the district attorney and Carbon Conty coroner are on the scene of an incident on the 900 block of Coal Street in Lehighton. Bob Ford/Times News The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Major Case Team is investigating the suspicious death of a 44-year-old man in Lehighton.

