Support incumbent school board members
I am supporting the six Lehighton Area School Board incumbents who have moved the district forward, including increased educational opportunities and improved facilities. This has all been accomplished without tax increases for the past three years: a New elementary center which will provide a consolidated savings versus four buildings to maintain, as well as equal educational opportunities for students a No tax increase for the past three years.
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Tickle Tickle
|2,029
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|Mon
|Telco Guy
|1
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|A look at the tax issue
|May 4
|ClayPay
|28
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 4
|dats soooo funeey
|1
|Lansford officer Shubeck gets probation (Sep '14)
|May 2
|Barb pachenko Bat...
|18
