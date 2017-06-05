St. Luke's awards scholarships to 14...
Scholarship recipients were honored at St. Luke's Miners Campus. Front row J. David Bohri, MD, Karlie Gemino, Riley McHugh, Alexis Baddick, Erika Cruver, Julia Banning, Chole Markovich, Muskan Khatiwala, Madison Ansbach, Maureen Donovan, board of trustees Chair Back Row Mark Kender, MD, Brendan Morgans, Deidre Ressler, Matthew Derr, Desiree Malacusky, Jordan Reis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Reality check
|2,063
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|May 18
|EDDD
|3
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May 17
|Guido Sarducci
|7
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|May 14
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC