South Carbon continues to lead senior...

After eight events, the South Carbon County seniors are continuing their lead in the 2017 Carbon County Senior Games with a score of 462. Monday's event was miniature golf at Heisler's Dairy Bar in Tamaqua due to a washout on Friday that forced the games coordinator to switch things around a bit.

