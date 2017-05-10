South Carbon continues to lead senior...
After eight events, the South Carbon County seniors are continuing their lead in the 2017 Carbon County Senior Games with a score of 462. Monday's event was miniature golf at Heisler's Dairy Bar in Tamaqua due to a washout on Friday that forced the games coordinator to switch things around a bit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|11 hr
|Happy Panther
|2,038
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May 10
|MYOB fool
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|A look at the tax issue
|May 4
|ClayPay
|28
|Lansford officer Shubeck gets probation (Sep '14)
|May 2
|Barb pachenko Bat...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC