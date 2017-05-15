Rockin' Rescue fundraiser July 8 to aid...
Carbon County Friends of Animals and the Animal Shelter of Carbon are getting ready for the seventh annual Rockin' Rescue fundraiser. The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 8, will be held at The Grove, located at South Seventh and Iron streets in Lehighton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|5 min
|Aye Tee En Tee
|4
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Reality check
|2,043
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|Sun
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|A look at the tax issue
|May 4
|ClayPay
|28
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC