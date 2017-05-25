Pickup plummets off Route 248

Pickup plummets off Route 248

Friday May 19 Read more: Times News

Crews tend to John Frace, 65, of Summit Hill after his pickup Route 248 plummeted off a retaining wall and landed on railroad tracks below. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS A Summit Hill man had minor injuries after his pickup traveled off a cliff and landed on railroad tracks along Route 248 near Palmerton Thursday afternoon.

