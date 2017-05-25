Pickup plummets off Route 248
Crews tend to John Frace, 65, of Summit Hill after his pickup Route 248 plummeted off a retaining wall and landed on railroad tracks below. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS A Summit Hill man had minor injuries after his pickup traveled off a cliff and landed on railroad tracks along Route 248 near Palmerton Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|May 20
|Paperboy
|2,046
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|May 18
|EDDD
|3
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May 17
|Guido Sarducci
|7
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|May 14
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
|Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13)
|May 7
|Kwalck
|29
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC