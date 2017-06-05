No matter the weather, pools are set to...
Baer Memorial Swimming Pool in Lehighton, and Palmerton Memorial Pool are scheduled to open that day, with H.D. Buehler Memorial Pool in Tamaqua set to open June 2. "It's remarkable that the pool has held up this long," Arner said. "We're constantly doing maintenance on it, and we hope to have it for 70 more years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Pat T Positive
|2,064
|Jim Thorpe Music Thread (May '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|25
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|100 turn out for Thorpe meeting
|May 18
|EDDD
|3
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|May 17
|Guido Sarducci
|7
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|May 14
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme...
|May 10
|booger sugar side...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC