Man kicks in door, chokes girlfriend in Easton, cops say
A Monroe County man was arrested Sunday and is charged with assaulting an Easton woman the night before, city police report. Joseph Schmelzle, 39, of the 100 block of Old Stagecoach Road in Gilbert -- which is near the border of Polk and Chestnuthill townships -- is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Concerned
|2,019
|Lansford officer Shubeck gets probation (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Barb pachenko Bat...
|18
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Apr 30
|Hound dog
|2
|A look at the tax issue
|Apr 29
|Reality of the ma...
|27
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|4
|Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?!
|Mar '17
|Export
|5
|Clown sighting reported in Nesquehoning (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|The Donald
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC