Man gets prison in scam

A Carbon County man who admitted scamming an elderly woman out of over $50,000 by telling her he needed the cash for medical bills due to having cancer, was sentenced Monday to a state prison term. Thomas Peter Bertalan Jr., 51, of Lehighton, was sentenced by Judge Steven R. Serfass to serve 24 to 60 months in a state correctional institution and make restitution of $50,323 to his 84-year-old victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.