There are on the The Progress story from Wednesday, titled Man charged with cutting man's throat in basement of home. In it, The Progress reports that:

A man has been charged with criminal homicide after two people told authorities that they saw him cut the throat of another man in the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania home. Twenty-nine-year-old Yessy Rivera is also charged in Carbon County with aggravated assault and robbery of a motor vehicle.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.