Mahoning Twp. discusses grant funding

The township is due to receive a portion of two grants, one from the Audubon Society for $20,000, and one from the state's Municipal Assistance Program for $45,000. Supervisor Bruce Steigerwalt said the grants will be applied to working on the township's zoning ordinances and subdivision and land development ordinances.

