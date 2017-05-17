Lehighton news

Lehighton news

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., with Holy Communion is at 9:30 a.m. Gluten-free communion wafers are available for those with allergy issues. The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lehighton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 100 turn out for Thorpe meeting 5 hr EDDD 3
Nesquehoning Telephone Operators 18 hr Guido Sarducci 7
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) May 15 Reality check 2,043
News Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi... May 14 heroin 4 hillbillies 1
News Man charged with cutting man's throat in baseme... May 10 booger sugar side... 2
Please do not vote for Tony Walck for Mayor....... (Apr '13) May 7 Kwalck 29
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May 5 dats soooo funeey 3
See all Lehighton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lehighton Forum Now

Lehighton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lehighton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lehighton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,089 • Total comments across all topics: 281,105,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC